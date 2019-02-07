‘Avengers: Endgame’ Merchandise Hits with Brand New Color Scheme

We’re only a couple of months away from the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Endgame, so it’s no surprise new merchandise for the film is coming out in full force.

Not only is official merch now available, but some of the clothing has a sweet new color scheme.

Official Avengers endgame merch at international stores!! pic.twitter.com/mG9j5l8vq0 — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) February 5, 2019

“Official Avengers endgame merch at international stores!!,” Cosmic writes. The Twitter account is dedicated to “news, scoops, theories” and the “latest marvel/movies news.”

The also included a link to Right Jackets where you can purchase the items. According to the website, the item is $114.90 and is available in more than just the red and black. However, the site does not show you the other color options, so choose at your own risk.

The site boasts free international shipping and a 30-day money back guarantee. However, there are no current reviews for this specific jacket listed on the item’s page.

Right Jacket sells tons of super-hero themed items. You can check them all out here.

Marvel fans were quick to reply to Cosmic’s tweet, many expressing their interest in the merch.

“This look sweet,” @Arminies replied.

One fan even showed off what the heroes would look like in the new color scheme:

pic.twitter.com/YVaKqJJRqp — Crazy Nanda • 1 day for odaat (@DonnaKoriandr) February 5, 2019

Another person took the opportunity to bring out this classic Thor: Ragnarok line:

The jacket and cap aren’t the only new items to come out of the woodwork today. A fan in South Korea recently shared a look at their new Endgame blanket, which features all the major players in the film.

Based on the first trailers for Endgame, we know the film will feature the return of Thanos, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, Scott Lang/Ant-Man, James Rhodes/War Machine, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Nebula, and Bruce Banner (Hulk has yet to be seen in the trailer, but we suspect he’ll show up, too). The movie is being helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo and promises some long-awaited answers that were left after Avengers: Infinity War.

Are you interested in the new Avengers hat and/or jacket? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.