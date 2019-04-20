‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Reveal The Most Ridiculous Fan Theory They’ve Ever Heard

If you could choose one Avengers: Endgame fan theory to be the most patently absurd thing you’ve heard all year, which one would you choose? Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have one in mind and it’s likely the one you’re thinking of. Speaking with the L.A. Times on the globe-trotting Endgame press tour, the brothers admitted that yes, the Ant-Man-in-butt theory is ridiculous.

“‘Thanus’ is truly the most ridiculous fan theory we’ve ever heard,” Anthony Russo told the paper as his brother echoed the sentiment.

“But it’s a highly inventive one,” Joe echoed. “I want to know who came up with it.”

If you’re unaware, “Thanus” is the name the world has given the popular fan theory which says Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will kill Thanos (Josh Brolin) by shrinking down to a microscopic size before crawling up Thanos’ rear-end and rapidly expanding, subsequently tearing the Mad Titan apart from the inside out. In the same report from the paper, Rudd himself is amused by how large the theory has gotten.

“I’ve been asked about it a bunch,” the joker said. “I am amused a bit at how widespread it seems to have gotten.”

The synopsis for Avengers: Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

What’s been the most ludicrous Endgame fan theory you’ve seen so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

