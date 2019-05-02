Avengers: Endgame Is Officially Most Tweeted About Movie Ever on Twitter

It’s only been a few days since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and the movie has already become a massive record-breaker. Box office milestones are being shattered left and right, but Endgame‘s success doesn’t end at the movie theater. With plenty of twists, callbacks, and talked-about moments, social media has absolutely erupted with chatter about Avengers: Endgame. It may not be a surprise to learn that Marvel’s latest film is officially the most tweeted-about movie in history.

On Thursday, Twitter revealed that Avengers: Endgame has been tweeted about more than 50 million times since the beginning of 2019. Nearly half of those 50 million tweets arrived in the past week, following the release of Endgame in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a seemingly endless number of topics within Endgame that people could tweet about. For a while it was all about not spoiling the events of the movie, with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame. Since the movie hit theaters last week, a lot of the conversation has shifted.

50 million Tweets *sɴᴀᴘ*#AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Um2aGpRpN6 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 2, 2019

When it comes to the hashtags for the actual characters from the movie, the most tweeted-about character might surprise you. Thanos was the most tweeted-about character in Avengers: Endgame, followed by Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Groot, and Nebula.

Much less surprising is the fact that the country tweeting about Avengers: Endgame the most is the United States. Brazil is second, followed by Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, UK, Mexico, Indonesia, and France.

Have you been tweeting about Avengers: Endgame? Which character have you been talking the most about on social media? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!