Avengers: Endgame Made a Subtle Change to Korg That Most Missed

As Avengers: Endgame‘s box office run continues, fans are beginning to notice more and more details surrounding the Marvel Studios epic. A new post on Reddit proves that that applies to even the smallest observations. Reddit user AmazingSpdrMan1 pointed out that in the scene set on New Asgard, Korg(Taika Waititi) appears to have moss growing from his rock body, which further illustrates how unhygienic his living situation with Meik and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has become.

Granted, the detail is pretty small (about on par with Thanos’ hair growing), but is still an interesting observation about the film. And as the film’s creative team previously revealed, a surprising amount of thought went into the sequence.

“Like one of the ideas that made it in there was when [Meik] ends up throwing a piece of pizza at the TV, that was something that the animation team came up with,” VFX supervisor Russell Earl told ComicBook.com. “And you know, those guys are such great characters. It was their moment to shine too, Miek in particular but Korg as well. When I asked them about the decision to give Miek a piece of pizza in each claw while another was already in his mouth, Earl admits that it’s something the animation team at ILM came up with as an attempt at character development in the smallest timeframe possible.”

“The Russos are all about storytelling, so it’s not just doing shots per se, we’re always thinking about, ‘Okay, so what is the story here? What’s going on? What are they doing?’” the VFX boss remembers. “And just trying to imbibe as much character as we can into them. Even though they’re on screen for the brief moments, it’s trying to give them a story and give them character and life.”

