‘Avengers: Endgame’: Netflix Makes Joke Trying to Figure out How Ant-Man Will Save the Day

Netflix is at it again! The streaming service has multiple accounts on Twitter, and they’re always doing their best to make us laugh and pose some serious questions about the movies we love. Today, the NX Netflix Twitter account, which is devoted to “everything super, sci-fi, the fantastic, and beyond,” asked followers how Ant-Man was going to save the day in Avengers: Endgame.

You can check out the tweet below:

Me trying to figure out how Scott Lang saves the universe in Endgame. pic.twitter.com/Nv4vPfzyLC — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 7, 2019

“Me trying to figure out how Scott Lang saves the universe in Endgame,” it wrote. As you can see, the account included a photo of Laurence Fishburne from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Many Marvel fans were quick to answer Netflix’s question. Some had legit answers, others had joke answers, and one user even noticed something very interesting about Fishburne’s chalk board.

“Couldn’t help but notice the very relevant word next to Laurence Fishburne’s head,” wrote @The_Iceman2288. (It says “Matrix”!)

“The correct answer is getting super super small, crawling inside Thanos’ glove, then embiggening,” joked @MissGloop.

“Quantum realm and time travel through it…,” @G_unnxr replied.

Of course, the Quantum Realm does seem to be the most plausible theory. During the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Pym family use the Quantum Tunnel to send Lang back into the Quantum Realm to gather samples of Quantum Energy. Unfortunately, that happens at the exact moment Thanos snaps half of the universe out of existence, which leaves Lang stranded in the Quantum Realm.

That makes people wonder: was Ant-Man spared from The Decimation because he was lucky, or was he spared because he was inside the Quantum Realm?

The director of the Ant-Man sequel, Peyton Reed, recently hinted that the Quantum Realm’s Time Vortexes could also be a key point on how Lang escapes the Quantum Realm. We know he makes it to the Avengers HQ thanks to the Avengers: Endgame trailer, which means he could possibly be showing up in a different time period.

Do you think Ant-Man will save the day in Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.