Marvel Officially Reveals New Thor Look for Avengers: Endgame

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for the best part of a weekend, Marvel Studios has released a new television spot with a whole slew of official looks at characters previously not seen prior to release. These looks include Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and a new look at Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) that’s likely to excite fans.

Obligatory spoiler alert! The post is about to include some pretty hefty spoiler alerts for Avengers: Endgame. If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution.

After picking up nearly a month after Avengers: Infinity War, not much has changed on the appearance front. It’s after the Avengers find out Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed the Infinity Stones, however, that most everyone goes under a major transformation.

With the movie jumping forward five years in time, Thor’s physique changes massively as his turns into a careless “Big Lebowski” type, relying on video games and booze as his primary sources of energy. Though it isn’t explicit, this teaser has the first look at “Fat Thor,” as he suits up with both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir in the final battle against the Mad Titan.

The big change could end up pretty divisive with fans, especially with long-time fans of the God of Thunder — but the situation did admittedly provide plenty of comedic relief to the movie. At the very least, think of all the toy opportunities with Fat Thor, Korg, and Miek!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

