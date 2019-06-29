Avengers: Endgame Re-Release TV Spot Teases New Content

Marvel has released a new TV spot that specifically gears fans up for the previously announced re-release with “exclusive” new content. The “All Day” TV spot, which you can view above, shows off a number of pivotal scenes from the film, so it’s absolutely designed from the ground up to entice everyone that’s already seen the film before back into the theater.

While it’s certainly a blood-pumping trailer for the re-release, none of the teased new footage actually makes an appearance. After it was first revealed during an interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that the film would return to theaters with new content, Disney revealed the exact nature of the additions earlier this week. More specifically, it includes an intro from director Anthony Russo, an “unfinished” deleted scene, and a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives in theaters next week. The TV spot above teases that there’s absolutely something new after the credits, which is reportedly largely the sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As previously mentioned, the re-release was initially confirmed by Feige during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke with Feige, who confirmed that Avengers: Endgame was heading back to the big screen for a theatrical re-release.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

And here we are, finally at that aforementioned "next weekend."

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters. The next upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set to release in theaters on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally wherever home media is sold.