Some Avengers: Endgame Screenings Are Running Warnings There’s No Post Credits Scene

It has been long-touted that Avengers: Endgame would serve as the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. The culmination of a decade’s worth of movies, it’s totally understandable why Marvel Studios chose to bend the rules it set. Much to the disappointment of fans, Endgame was the first movie in the MCU to not have at least one post-credits scene.

Even though the film is now in its second week, fans continue to wait through the credits in hopes of a miracle. It’s even caused some theaters to start warning fans of the post-credits-less movie before it even begins. In a photo shared by u/MashGomes, an Inox location warned fans there wouldn’t be any post-credit scenes accompanying the film.

Avengers: Endgame has been having an unprecedented run at the box office, causing theaters to want pack their screening slate chock full of Endgame showings, something that’s proved difficult with a run time of over three hours. Being able to vacate the screening as early as possible lets theater workers get in and prep the theater for the next jam-packed showing.

As of this writing, Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing film of all time, having earned $2.19b through its second weekend in theaters. If it were to dethrone Avatar from the top spot on the list, it’d need another $600 million to become the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters. The pair will be followed up by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

Were you surprised Endgame didn't have any spoilers? What's been your favorite post-credit scene of the MCU?

