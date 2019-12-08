Avengers: Endgame Nominated for Multiple Critics’ Choice Awards

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is up for three awards at the 35th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, making it the second-most nominated blockbuster following the seven nominations scored by Warner Bros’ DC Comics-inspired Joker. The nominations, announced by the Critics’ Choice Association on Sunday, are led by the Martin Scorsese-directed gangster epic The Irishman with 14 nominations, followed by 12 nominations for Quentin Tarantino’s period piece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women scored nine nominations, ahead of eight for Marriage Story — starring Endgame‘s Scarlett Johansson — and seven for both Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, the World War II-set satire from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Endgame will compete for Best Action Movie against Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 1917 and Ford v Ferrari. In the category of Best Visual Effects, Endgame is nominated alongside Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, 1917, Ad Astra, The Aeronauts, and Disney’s The Lion King, the entirely-CGI spectacle helmed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau.

Endgame is also nominated in the category of Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie, where it will compete against Ad Astra, Midsommar and Us.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Endgame over the summer unseated James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie in history, taking in $2.79 billion globally. Endgame was previously honored with the Best Blockbuster award during the Hollywood Film Awards in November, where Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo said the team at Disney-owned Marvel Studios “did something that brought the whole world together.”

“It’s not something you can do with just spectacle alone, by the way, but there’s plenty of that,” Ruffalo said when accepting the award. “What really speaks to people about these movies, I think, is the heart and humanity of characters, that’s what makes Avengers: Endgame so powerful to witness — these characters that care about and reckon with the world around them … to watch them struggle and survive and sometimes even say goodbye. That’s what makes it cinema.”

Ahead of awards season, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter he’s “still processing” the blockbuster’s success in meeting and then exceeding expectations.

“Because for five years, our goal and our superstition was delivering on the promise of a finale in a way that wasn’t expected, in a way that people weren’t anticipating,” Feige said. “And seeing audiences around the world respond to these characters that we’ve lived with for 10-plus years, they’ve lived with for 10-plus years, was a really remarkably emotional experience.”

