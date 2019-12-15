Avengers: Endgame Gave Us the Perfect Introductions for Nova and Beta Ray Bill

It’s a matter of time before Nova and Beta Ray Bill are brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other than being highly marketable characters from the realm of cosmic Marvel storytelling, beginnings for each of the characters have already been organically sewn into the fabric of the MCU. Combine cold, hard evidence with a bit of tin-foil-hattery and we think we’ve got a bit of a theory on how the two Annihilators alumni will be introduced to the masses.

Let’s start with ol’ horsehead himself since it’s the most recent news. Thanks to Disney and Marvel Studios uploading a version of the Avengers: Endgame script for awards consideration, we now know the planet Thanos (Josh Brolin) was in the process of razing in 2014 with the help of pre-Guardians of the Galaxy Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) was none other than Korbin. Yes, that Korbin — home of the Korbinites. The thing is — at least statistically speaking — it’s unlikely Thanos and his cronies really killed the entire population of the planet. Factoring in things like members of the race being off-planet or some simply being spared as a part of the Mad Titan’s balance ideology, it’s entirely plausible Beta Ray Bill is alive and well. I mean, he’d have to be if we plan on seeing him, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Avengers: Endgame serving as an endcap to the Infinity Saga, it’s likely safe to say we’ll feel ripples of the movie’s events for years to come, leading to the use of Thanos’ rampage as a means to Beta Ray Bill’s revenge-fueled introduction into live-action. Maybe the character was on Sakaar in 2014 serving as The Grandmaster’s champion and he returned to find his planet destroyed; maybe he was planet-bound and was unable to save his people, hence the need to undergo some experimentation in an attempt to gain the upper hand on Thanos.

In fact, it’s plausible Nova could have a similar introduction, provided the Marvel storytellers assume he was a member of the Nova Corps when Thanos destroyed Xandar. It’d be a much different story if they went the younger, New Warriors-bound Nova route but hey, two birds with one stone.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Where do you think Nova and Beta Ray Bill will end up popping up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!