Avengers: Endgame Is Now Available Digitally

The clock’s struck midnight along the Eastern seaboard and at long last, Avengers: Endgame is finally available wherever digital movies are sold. That’s right, the highest-earning film of all time is now available to the masses for the first time outside of theaters. As with many records during its theatrical release, Endgame has been breaking records on the home media release as well, already becoming the highest-selling presale movie on FandangoNOW.

It should be noted that the film was supposed to be released everywhere at 12:00 a.m. Eastern time/9:00 p.m. Pacific, but it appears some services have yet to switch the movie from pre-order to a regular purchase as of this writing.

Of course, Avengers: Endgame has also unseated James Cameron’s Avatar as the biggest movie of all-time, not taking inflation into account. After Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the news at San Diego Comic-Con, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn released a statement about the historic moment.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Horn said in a statement.

“Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

To date, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $2.79 billion in theaters, with $856.58 million of that coming domestically. Thanks to a spectacularly large foreign haul ($1.94b), Endgame was still able to fall behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ domestic record of $936.66m.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.