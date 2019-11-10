Disney Pushing Avengers: Endgame for 14 Oscar Categories

Once the holiday season comes to pass, the awards season will be upon us. Before long, the 92nd Academy Awards will be here and in preparation, Disney has started a “For Your Consideration” campaign for its movies released in the past year, including Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Endgame. In total, Disney is promoting Endgame in a whopping 14 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screen Play.
It’s a similar arrangement to what the studio did for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War last year. Black Panther ended up winning three Oscars (Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design) while Infinity War tallied one nomination for Best Visual Effects. Fans should expect to see some heavy marketing between now and the end of the year as nominations voting opens Thursday, January 2nd. The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will then be announced Monday, January 13 ahead of the awards show on February 4th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what Oscar categories Disney is currently pushing Avengers: Endgame for! Do you think the movie will end up getting any nominations? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!
Best Picture
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
Best Director
- Anthony and Joe Russo
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Chris Evans
- Mark Ruffalo
- Chris Hemsworth
- Jeremy Renner
- Josh Brolin
- Paul Rudd
- Don Cheadle
Best Supporting Actress
- Scarlett Johansson
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Zoe Saldana
- Karen Gillan
- Brie Larson
Best Cinematography
- Trent Opaloch
Best Film Editing
- Jeffrey Ford, ACE
- Matthew Schmidt
Best Production Design
- Charles Wood (production designer)
- Leslie A. Pope (set decorator)
Best Costume Design
- Judianna Makovsky
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- John Blake
- Janine Thompson
- Brian Sipe
Best Sound Mixing
- Tom Johnson
- Juan Peralta
- John Pritchett, CAS
Best Sound Editing
- Shannon Mills
- Daniel Laurie
Best Visual Effects
- Dan DeLeeuw
- Matt Aitken
- Russell Earl
- Dan Sudick
Best Original Score
- Alan Silvestri