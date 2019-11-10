Disney Pushing Avengers: Endgame for 14 Oscar Categories

Once the holiday season comes to pass, the awards season will be upon us. Before long, the 92nd Academy Awards will be here and in preparation, Disney has started a “For Your Consideration” campaign for its movies released in the past year, including Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Endgame. In total, Disney is promoting Endgame in a whopping 14 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screen Play.

It’s a similar arrangement to what the studio did for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War last year. Black Panther ended up winning three Oscars (Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design) while Infinity War tallied one nomination for Best Visual Effects. Fans should expect to see some heavy marketing between now and the end of the year as nominations voting opens Thursday, January 2nd. The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will then be announced Monday, January 13 ahead of the awards show on February 4th.

Best Picture

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

Best Director

Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans

Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hemsworth

Jeremy Renner

Josh Brolin

Paul Rudd

Don Cheadle

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Saldana

Karen Gillan

Brie Larson

Best Cinematography

Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing

Jeffrey Ford, ACE

Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design

Charles Wood (production designer)

Leslie A. Pope (set decorator)

Best Costume Design

Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

John Blake

Janine Thompson

Brian Sipe

Best Sound Mixing

Tom Johnson

Juan Peralta

John Pritchett, CAS

Best Sound Editing

Shannon Mills

Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw

Matt Aitken

Russell Earl

Dan Sudick

Best Original Score