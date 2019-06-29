Avengers: Endgame Photo Reveals Captain Marvel Had a Different Costume On Set

With most Marvel fans already seeing Avengers: Endgame at least once, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have started releasing more and more behind the scenes photos from the box office juggernaut. A new batch of photos revealed one unknown detail regarding Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel, who you will remember received a new costume and haircut after the 5-year time jump early in the film. One photo, in particular, shows several of the heroes watching some of the footage with the directors, and as you can see Brie Larson is wearing her Captain Marvel costume from her solo film and not her new costume that debuted later in Endgame (via CBM).

Larson is alongside Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts/Rescue), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), so it’s safe to assume this photo was taken during the filming of that awesome scene during the final battle that spotlighted the women of Marvel.

If that’s the case then Captain Marvel would’ve already had her new suit, so since she also is sporting her new hair cut, it’s safe to assume that her new costume design was created in post-production using CGI, which is pretty normal for a Marvel film these days. It would be interesting to find out if this was always the plan or if they filmed the movie with her original suit and then decided later to change it up.

You can check out the photo above.

