‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Showcases Heroes In Their New Suits

The remaining heroes are getting some new suits for Avengers: Endgame, and we recently got our first official look at them in the newest trailer for the anticipated film. The suits are white, black, and red, unifying the team visually in a way they haven’t been before, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Granted, their costumes in the past have incorporated the Avengers symbol at times, but this puts the symbol right up front and gives the impression that they are all on the same team with but a glance, and a new fan poster from spdrmnkyxxiii gives us a better look at the new designs.

The poster (via Reddit) features Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, Captain Marvel, War Machine, and Ant-Man with Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet looming behind them. Thor, Hulk, and Captain Marvel aren’t wearing the new suits here, but the rest of the team is, and you can check out the gorgeous new poster below. You can find more work from spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.

One of the comments actually notes how this poster kind of makes it look like Thanos is a part of the team. Since this isn’t official we have no idea if that’s true, but it is worth considering as a theory. The original Infinity Gauntlet storyline in the comics had the remaining Avengers teaming up with Thanos to take down Nebula, who ended up stealing the Infinity Gauntlet6 from Thanos and becoming an even bigger threat than he was.

It took the combined might of the Avengers, Adam Warlock, and Thanos to take her down, and perhaps we’ll see a similar plotline here. There were many who didn’t think the Russo Brothers would include the snap either, but they managed to do it and make it work. We figure it will come with a few tweaks story-wise, but having Nebular wield the Gauntlet at some point would be a great way to utilize the character and homage the comics at the same time.

You can check out the full description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.