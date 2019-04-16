Avengers Trinity Reunites in New ‘Endgame’ Poster

Over the next 10 days, Marvel Studios will release a horde of various advertisements for Avengers: Endgame. Some of these will be TV spots and teasers, some will be posters, and some will be printed on different products to ensure that we see the Avengers no matter where we look. Of all these various advertisements, there may not be one better than this new poster, which will surely take Marvel nostalgia to an all-time high.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Avengers Twitter account shared an exclusive poster from artist Chris Skinner, the first in a series of 10 that will continue releasing online between now and the debut of Endgame. The poster brings together the original trinity of the MCU, showing what they look like now, and what they looked like when their big-screen journeys first began.

“Here’s the first in a series of 10 exclusive posters inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame,” reads the tweet. “Art by [Chris Skinner]. See the film in theaters in 10 days.”

Here’s the first in a series of 10 exclusive posters inspired by Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame! Art by @SkinnerCreative. See the film in theaters in 10 days! pic.twitter.com/Pk9NscbAjb — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 16, 2019

Featured on the poster are Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man, as they will appear in Avengers: Endgame. Below them in the pool are the very first versions of their characters that appeared in the MCU. Thor still has long hair and his might hammer Mjolnir, Captain America is still the scrawny Steve Rogers, and Iron Man is wearing the bulky suit that he used to escape the cave. It’s very clear looking at this that quite a lot has changed in the last 10 years.

Marvel is really playing with nostalgia as we get closer to the release of Avengers: Endgame. A trailer was dropped online this week that took a look back at all 21 films in the MCU to this point, all coming to a close with the snap of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

