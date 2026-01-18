32 Years Ago Today, Marvel Comics Had Its Wedding Of The Century

When Marvel Comics fans look at special weddings, it is usually Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson that comes to mind, but 32 years ago today, an even more anticipated wedding took place. Throughout the years, Marvel has shown several big weddings. Some of them, such as Rogue marrying Gambit, were unexpected but fun. Other weddings, such as the one between Northstar and Kyle Jinadu, were memorable as a breaking down of walls as an open same-sex wedding that helped bring Marvel into the present day. However, much like Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson, another couple who were always meant to be together, tied the knot in the Wedding of the Century.

On January 18, 1994, X-Men Vol. 2 #30 showed Scott Summers and Jean Grey finally getting married after years of fans clamoring and begging for the union. Scott and Jean debuted in the first Uncanny X-Men issue, and it seemed like they were the couple that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had pegged as soul mates in Marvel Comics. However, over the years, Jean died, Scott married her clone Madelyne Pryor, and she had their baby, and it seemed Scott and Jean would never tie the knot. That finally changed 32 years ago.

Cyclops and Jean Grey Got Married 32 Years Ago

In X-Men Vol. 2 #30, released on January 18, 1994, the cover told the story. Scott Summers and Jean Grey kissed at their wedding, with the text proclaiming “At Last! The Wedding of Scott Summers and Jean Grey!” Of course, when these are the cover images, comic book fans have been trained to believe bad things are going to happen. From the creative team of Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert, the story opened with Logan leaving a letter for Scott and Jean, saying he was leaving, but wished them the best, saying they deserved this moment.

It was also interesting seeing Rachel Summers there, Scott and Jean’s daughter from another Earth, but it also made things feel a little uneasy as the wedding approached. When Professor X admitted that seeing two of his former students getting married made him question whether there was still a need for him. Despite all this and all the dread, the wedding went off without a hitch. Instead, it was told with Xavier’s inner monologue, as he looked at Scott’s fear and nervousness, Jean’s happiness, Rachel’s uneasiness, and then admitted that Scott and Jean had finally found happiness.

The issue ended with one of the best moments of the entire story when Jean used her powers to levitate Professor X so they could dance together. “If dancing with you is what makes me happy, and if being a mutant gives me the opportunity to do that, then there’s nothing in this world I would rather be than a mutant. And I’m proud to dance with the man who taught me.” It all ended with Xavier opening a letter from Logan that simply said, “Hey Chuck, lighten up.” It was the perfect ending to a perfect Marvel Comics wedding.

