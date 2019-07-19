Avengers: Endgame Writers Clarify If Quantum Realm Protected Ant-Man From Snap

The second Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, half of all life vanished. Not just life on Earth, but everywhere across the cosmos. In fact, it appears Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely suggest The Snap also impacted inter-dimensional beings as well. The pair of writers had their own Hall H panel earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con.

There, the duo was asked if Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was protected from The Snap because he was in the Quantum Realm at the time the event took place in Wakanda. Though they didn’t elaborate all too much, the writers admitted the Infinity Stones did not differentiate between the locations of beings when the Snappening took place, meaning Lang was purely lucky to be on the surviving side. The Quantum Realm had nothing to do with protecting the shrinking super-hero from the wrath of the Mad Titan.

When Endgame was first released, we sat down with visual effects supervisor Russell Earl. Earl works at Industrial Light and Magic, the firm responsible for taking the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man and the Wasp and making into an all-new item in Avengers: Endgame.

“It was all about trying to tell the story of, okay, they’re coming off the platform through the quantum tunnel, so we’re referencing the quantum tunnel stuff from the van that was in Ant-Man and the Wasp,” said Earl. “That was the driving force there and then we were tying into some of the stuff we had done in the prior film on Ant-Man and the Wasp, sort of traveling through the different layers of the Quantum Realm. Before, the big thing was trying to tell that story of ‘Okay, the time GPS is able to guide them on these different paths.’ It’s funny because they go by so quickly, but a lot of love and time and effort goes into just trying to give a sneak peek of each of those levels, tell the story that they’re traveling through, and just try to bring something new to it.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame is set to be released digitally July 30th ahead of home media on August 13tht.