Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Hero Rat Appeared Previously in MCU

There’s no denying the rat was one of the unsung heroes of Avengers: Endgame. After all, it was the one plot device that set the Avengers on the path needed to take down Thanos once and for all. Now, according to one popular fan theory, Endgame wasn’t the first time we’ve seen that particular rodent. In one theory gaining a little bit of clout on /r/MarvelStudios, /u/iiMCUii suggests the rat in Avengers: Endgame is the same rat Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) bumps into in Ant-Man after using his suit for one of the first times.

That’d mean for roughly nine years, the rat was keeping track of Lang and friends to make sure they always made it out of harm’s way. That’s a pretty heartwarming story, right? Unfortunately for those wanting a Lifetime movie about the rat who saved us all, it should be noted — as mentioned by a commenter — the current world record (per the Guinness Book of World Records) for the longest rat lifespan currently sits at 7 years and four months. Since Ant-Man roughly takes place in 2015 and the rat opens up Lang’s quantum tunnel in 2023, that means we’d have to have a record-setting rat on our hands.

Either way, Endgame Rat will forever hold a place in our hearts. On the commentary track for the highest-grossing film, writer Christopher Markus and director Joe Russo poked a bit of fun at the plot point.

“And now, shortly you’re about to be introduced to the hero of the entire film,” Markus said. “The savior of the universe.”

“The hero of the Infinity Saga,” Russo added.

