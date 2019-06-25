Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Details Officially Announced, Tickets Go on Sale

Last week, ComicBook.com broke the news that Avengers: Endgame would be getting a theatrical re-release ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Kevin Feige confirmed with us that there would be added footage attached to the re-release of the film, though he didn’t specify as to what that added footage would. Fortunately, now we know. Disney has pulled back the curtain and unveiled exactly what will be tacked on to the Avengers: Endgame “Bring Back Event.”

On Tuesday morning, Disney sent out a press release about what is being referred to as the Bring Back for Avengers: Endgame. The movie will be the same as it was before, save for three additional pieces. There will be an intro from director Anthony Russo, an “unfinished” deleted scene, and a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives in theaters in one week.

Additionally, Marvel is giving away some exclusive art prints for folks who check out the Bring Back Event. While supplies last, you can get the gauntlet poster seen below with a ticket for the Avengers: Endgame re-release. Check it out!

See Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame again before it leaves theaters! Get this exclusive poster (at select theaters while supplies last), see an intro from dir. Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at #SpiderManFarFromHome. Get tix: https://t.co/a34PgTdMSY pic.twitter.com/n1Ts9tvtO4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 25, 2019

This is probably less than fans were hoping for with the re-release, given that the details were initially shrouded in mystery. However, it was never exactly likely that Marvel would include something major and significant to the actual story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not as many people will see the re-release so something important would be missed by the majority of the fan base. Marvel Studios wouldn’t let that happen, so it was always bound to just be some deleted scenes or featurettes that die hard fans would want to see on the big screen. If that’s what you were wanting, you’re in for a treat.

Are you going to see the Avengers: Endgame re-release this weekend? What do you think the deleted scene will be? Let us know in the comments!