Avengers: Endgame Re-release Tickets Reportedly Going on Sale Tomorrow

Heads up, Avengers fans — it appears the arrival of tickets to the re-release showing of Avengers: Endgame is imminent! In a report from CNBC, many theaters are planning to roll out the tickets late tonight into tomorrow, including AMC, B&B Theaters, and the United Kingdom’s Cineworld. The latter two revealed they’d be uploaded showtimes later tonight while AMC said showtimes for their locations would be uploaded throughout the day Tuesday.

As of this writing, tickets have yet to be made available through Fandango and Atom Tickets. We’ve reached out to both Cinemark and Alamo Drafthouse but comments weren’t available as of press time.

In an attempt to take down Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, news of an Endgame re-release first surfaced during the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From home when ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on whether a re-release would ever be in the works for the Marvel blockbuster.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

It’s since been revealed that the re-release won’t feature an extended cut but rather, it’d end up including upwards of six additional minutes after the credits roll, including a deleted scene and a tribute to the late Stan Lee.

While a re-release this close to the film’s initial debut is a pretty cut-and-dry case of taking on Avatar, Endgame co-director Anthony Russo promises the box office isn’t on his mind this late into the movie’s release. On the red carpet to the MTV Movie and TV Awards last week, Russo says it’s something he refuses to consider.

“I try not to focus on it because even if we don’t pass ‘Avatar,’ it’s like there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo said. “So, I refuse to kinda consider it, you know?”

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with a re-release this weekend ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.