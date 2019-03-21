‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writer On Rebooting The MCU

Avengers: Endgame is expected to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe, permanently. However, one thing the ensemble film which will be the culmination of everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has established won’t do is reboot any single piece of the big screen world.

While the movie might shake things up in major ways, the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remain in tact, in one way or another according to Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus told Empire. “The MCU continues to exist,” he said. “What happens to be in it is a fluid and evolving thing where, because it’s all connected, you can’t reboot one. All the parts have to work together. Things continue, but like life, losses are real, and change is real.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The closest thing to reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen is recasting characters such as Bruce Banner (swapping Edward Norton for Mark Ruffalo) or James Rhodes (swapping Terrence Howard for Don Cheadle). With the X-Men and Fantastic Four expected to arrive following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, those characters will most likely be entirely rebooted as the verb applies to their stories in films previously made by 20th Century Fox. This doesn’t seem to mean any major changes coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe other than more new characters within the same continuity and canon.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long made the sprawling interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe look easy but he admits to breaking a sweat prior to the release of Avengers: Infinity War last year.

“It was like, ‘Wait a minute: what have we done?’” Feige told Empire. “For years, leading up to the release of that ending, people were going, ‘These movies are predictable. The good guy always wins.’ And for years I was thinking, ‘Just wait.’”

If cast members such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth were to exit their respective roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would you rather see a reboot of the characters, a recasting of the role, or simply put the original Avengers on the shelf in favor of new characters? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!