Avengers: Endgame Reveals Purpose Behind Mysterious Bracelets

Throughout the course of 22 films released over the past decade, anticipation has continued to build for Avengers: Endgame. The foundation was laid and now the work has paid off, and Marvel Studios is reaping the benefits of what could be the biggest box office opening of all time. But given everything that went down in the epic film, fans have a lot of questions.

Before the first trailer ever came out, set photos and promo images revealed a key plot point of Avengers: Endgame, even if we didn’t know it yet. Fans wondered about the strange devices on the heroes’ hands, devices that continued to pop up more and more in the build of of the film. And now we know their purpose in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below, but don’t worry — we won’t give away the whole movie; just the stuff you need to know.

After a series of setbacks in their attempts to defeat Thanos and restore the lost lives to the universe, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come up with a last ditch effort to save everybody thanks to Ant-Man.

Scott Lang determines that the Quantum Realm can be utilized to navigate through time, and with the help of Bruce Banner, they figure out a way to allow a person to travel along the time stream. Unfortunately, it doesn’t change their place in time, just their personal state — meaning Ant-Man becomes Ant-Baby and Ant-Grandpa in one of the funnier gags of the film.

But with Tony Stark’s help, he creates an anchor. Or, as Iron Man himself describes it, a time-space GPS system. This allows the person to travel through time, rather than time traveling through the person — which is what happened to Ant-Man in their first attempt.

Iron Man doesn’t save the day, but he does help provide the tools to do just that as they attempt to correct the damage wrought by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

You can watch Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters, to find out if Earth’s Mightiest Heroes succeed in their attempt to save the universe.

