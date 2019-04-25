‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Easter with Hilarious Photo

Happy Holidays! Between Passover, Easter, and 420, this weekend has been packed with reasons to have a good time. Many celebrities have been sharing in the holiday fun, including Robert Downey Jr., the actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey Jr. took to Twitter today to share an Easter post, and the attached photo is nothing short of hilarious.

Hello “Honey Bunnies...” Wishing you all the best, on this beautiful Sunday... pic.twitter.com/ww3wI4dQZ2 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 21, 2019

"Hello 'Honey Bunnies…' Wishing you all the best, on this beautiful Sunday…," the actor wrote. As you can see, he is rocking a very festive bunny suit in honor of the holiday. Downey Jr. clearly loves a good costume as his profile photo on Twitter has been him dressed as a tiger for quite some time.

The photo is actually from an Omaze contest Downey Jr. did three years ago when he hopped around a farm in the suit for a charitable cause. We like to think he just has the suit and whips it out occasionally, but based on the surroundings, this photo is not new.

You can check out the full Omaze video here.

May fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving Downey Jr.'s festive side.

"You might be cool, but you will never be Robert Downey Jr. dressed as bunny chilling with llamas. HAPPY EASTER HONEY BUNNY!," @rdjeff_ replied.

"Is this your fursona," @incorrectmarvel joked.

"Are you hiding from Thanos with that disguise?," @tinyspiderlegs added.

While his Easter photo might be a throwback, you'll likely be seeing a hoard of new photos of the actor tomorrow during the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles. In addition to Downey Jr., the new MCU film stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

