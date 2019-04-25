Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Film's Two-Year Anniversary with New Video of Deleted Scene

✖

As the celebration of the two year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame continues, the cast and crew have been paying tribute to the climactic chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe all day. Now it would appear to be Robert Downey Jr.'s turn as the Oscar nominee has revealed a video from the set of the film showing off one of the many notable deleted scenes from the movie. Fans may recall that actress Katherine Langford was previously cast in a role in the film but didn't make it into the final cut, it was later revealed she would be playing the older version of Morgan Stark that Tony encounters in a vision after snapping the Infinity Gauntlet.

The scene itself was supposed to feature a touching heart-to-heart between Tony and his daughter just prior to Stark's untimely death and it's something fans will likely start asking why it was ever removed. Endgame co-director Joe Russo spoke in an inter interview about why the scene was cut, suggesting the scene was too complicated for the test audiences they showed early cuts of the movie to. “There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station."

Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame...#LoveYouAll3000 pic.twitter.com/jeHtQ6cexQ — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 26, 2021

Russo added, “The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go. The idea felt resonant, but it just was too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely touched on why the scene didn't end up making the cut in another interview as well.

"She was great,” Markus said. “It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

