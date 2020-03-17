Marvel Fans Are Already Campaigning for Robert Downey Jr. to Get an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame

This past weekend saw the release of Avengers: Endgame, a film that served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which started in 2008 with Iron Man. Everything that fans know and love about the MCU are thanks to the strength of that first installment, whose victory lays primarily on the shoulders of Robert Downey Jr. and his performance of Tony Stark. After 11 years of playing the character in nine different films (10 including his The Incredible Hulk cameo), fans think his acting skills went above and beyond expectations in Endgame, leading a movement of fans to take to social media to claim that the actor deserves an Academy Award.

Superhero films aren’t known to win over members of the Academy, with even a film like Black Panther being overlooked in acting and directing categories, even after scoring a Best Picture nomination. To say Downey has his work cut out for him would be a bit of an understatement, with many more months and dozens of films to consider before nominations are officially confirmed.

The actor was previously nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Tropic Thunder, which he ultimately lost to Heath Ledger for his performance of the Joker in The Dark Knight. While the odds might not be in his favor, some fans are taking to Twitter to share their desires to see the actor earn the award.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Downey getting an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame.

About Time

He deserves an #Oscar just because he’s Robert Downey Jr.

It’s about time! https://t.co/RqeClTu6FR — Fiorenza M. J. Panke 🇪🇺 (@FiorePanke) May 3, 2019

Worthy Performance

@RobertDowneyJr p.s lol I really don’t think there’s a more Oscar worthy performance as an actor as you hitting the best snap 👌 in the existence of film and my soul among 330 million others being ripped out in the last 20 minutes of #endgame — jasontwitten (@BigBenXXX1987) May 3, 2019

Most Deserving

Major Comeback

Absolutely. I’m not big on superhero movies getting Oscars, but this is the career/comeback Oscar Robert Downey Jr fully deserves https://t.co/IqEDoRysSm — Jeff (@jkjak13) May 3, 2019

Questioning the System

If @RobertDowneyJr doesnt get nominated…AND WIN an #Oscar for his performance in #AvengersEndgame they seriously need to revamp the whole system. — ⎊ Kevin Barnett ⎊ (@Marvelcomicman) May 3, 2019

Embodied Iron Man

robert downey jr. embodied iron man. he is iron man. he DESERVES an oscar. https://t.co/BKM6WZagq2 — • (@unhelpfuly0da) May 3, 2019

Start the Campaign

Serious Push

@RomyBoy2184 Hey, RomyBoy. I watched your review for Avengers: Endgame.

No. 1. It was absolutely awesome and I agree 100%.

No. 2. There needs to be some way the Oscars need to push Robert Downey, Jr for Best Actor. — TurbulentCinema (@CinemaTurbulent) May 3, 2019

Linchpin

Hey @TheAcademy, Robert Downey Jr. has been the linchpin of the @MarvelStudios Cinematic Universe since it began in 2008, playing @Iron_Man / Tony Stark in 10 different films. It’s time for him to win an Oscar. #VanityFair https://t.co/vIcTxeOFQF — Randall Scott (@randall_scott) May 2, 2019

What I’m Saying

i’m not saying that robert downey jr deserves an oscar for carrying an entire movie franchise for 11 years and being one of the best actors of our time but that’s exactly what i’m saying — ‎sam loves cevans (@suupasam) May 3, 2019

Congrats

@RobertDowneyJr you deserve an oscar on you performance in #AvengersEndgame . — khalledz #GOATMessi 👑 . (@afckhalledz) May 3, 2019

Demands