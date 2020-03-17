Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Already Campaigning for Robert Downey Jr. to Get an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame

This past weekend saw the release of Avengers: Endgame, a film that served as the culmination of […]

By

This past weekend saw the release of Avengers: Endgame, a film that served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which started in 2008 with Iron Man. Everything that fans know and love about the MCU are thanks to the strength of that first installment, whose victory lays primarily on the shoulders of Robert Downey Jr. and his performance of Tony Stark. After 11 years of playing the character in nine different films (10 including his The Incredible Hulk cameo), fans think his acting skills went above and beyond expectations in Endgame, leading a movement of fans to take to social media to claim that the actor deserves an Academy Award.

Superhero films aren’t known to win over members of the Academy, with even a film like Black Panther being overlooked in acting and directing categories, even after scoring a Best Picture nomination. To say Downey has his work cut out for him would be a bit of an understatement, with many more months and dozens of films to consider before nominations are officially confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor was previously nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Tropic Thunder, which he ultimately lost to Heath Ledger for his performance of the Joker in The Dark Knight. While the odds might not be in his favor, some fans are taking to Twitter to share their desires to see the actor earn the award.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Downey getting an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame.

About Time

Worthy Performance

Most Deserving

Major Comeback

Questioning the System

Embodied Iron Man

Start the Campaign

Serious Push

Linchpin

What I’m Saying

Congrats

Demands

Tagged:
,

Related Posts