Charles Melton Breaks Silence on MCU Beast Casting After Endless Marvel Rumors

Warning: This post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Marvel Studios is deep in the process of assembling its rebooted X-Men lineup, and the rumor mill has barely slowed down over the past several weeks. The studio confirmed Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit theaters on July 31st, immediately fueling speculation about who else might join the new mutant roster. That anticipation is only growing as Disney’s D23 expo kicks off this weekend, an event many expect to double as a showcase for a second Avengers: Doomsday trailer and possibly fresh X-Men casting news. Amid this swirl of speculation, Charles Melton has dominated headlines, rumored to be circling the role of Beast. Now, the actor has finally addressed it directly.

“It depends on what day or moment you catch me on, but right now I’d say I think I believe in Jake and Sunny so much, and I would love to work with them again, and many more times,” Melton told The Playlist. “It’d be amazing to work with them again,” he added. “And I think whenever people are talking about you in a very maybe positive, hopeful way, I think it’s exciting. But I think it’s amazing to be talked about and even considered for any of those possibilities about something amazing.” Jake refers to director Jake Schreier, who is attached to steer the X-Men reboot and previously directed Melton on Netflix’s Beef. Sunny is Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef who also co-wrote the X-Men script alongside Joanna Calo. Melton earned an Emmy nomination this year for his performance in Beef Season 2, so his enthusiasm for working with both creatives again is understandable.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Notably, these comments stem from a conversation that took place before this week’s reports suggested . The comments show that Melton had genuine interest in reuniting with his collaborators on a Marvel project. The timing raises a real question about whether Melton changed his mind after the interview, whether the rumors that he was discussing the Beast role were accurate to begin with, or whether the rumor that he walked away is inaccurate. All eyes will be on D23 today.

What’s the New X-Men Roster Going to Be Like, According to Rumors and Confirmed Information?

Images courtesy of Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios

Only three roles in the X-Men reboot are officially locked in. Sadie Sink will return as Jean Grey, joined by Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Kit Connor as Cyclops. Beyond that trio, Cailee Spaeny has repeatedly surfaced as the top choice to play Rogue, though reports indicate her deal, like Melton’s, is not locked in ahead of this weekend’s D23 event. Bill Skarsgård also seems to be leading the race to play Professor Charles Xavier, although Christopher Abbott and Tom Pelphrey reportedly tested for the role too. Adam Driver has been linked to the film for months, with reports shifting his potential character from Magneto to Mister Sinister, and more recently, Sebastian Shaw. Finally, there’s Storm, with French actress Suzy Bemba, best known for Poor Things, being considered for the role, even if fans favor previous candidate Jayme Lawson. That’s a solid lineup, with Iceman and Angel also being rumored to join the fray.

Marvel Studios has stayed silent on all those rumors, as the company prepared to make its own casting announcements. Still, everyone seems to agree that Marvel will introduce the MCU’s X-Men at their D23 panel, if they manage to lock all contracts before that.