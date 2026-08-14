Today in the MCU’s Sacred Timeline, Ant-Man Has an Epiphany (That Will Never Pay Off)

For years, the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe overlapped with our own calendar, with each new movie hitting theaters close to the year it depicted on screen. Then, Avengers: Endgame messed everything up. The five-year jump forward that followed Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) snap pushed the franchise’s fictional chronology ahead of the real world, with subsequent movies messing things up even more by contradicting the order of events depicted in a different project. Real time is only now catching up to where the Scared Timeline story actually sits, which means certain days on the current calendar correspond to moments the movies already depicted years ago. August 14, 2026 is one of those days, marking the point in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s aftermath when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) arrives at a realization that should have reshaped the Multiverse Saga.

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Since time doesn’t flow in the Quantum Realm, most of Quantumania‘s events, including the battle with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) on July 24th. That’s the date visible on a sign about Scott’s promotional stop for his memoir, which we see before the whole family issucked into another dimension. As for the year, Cassie Lang’s (Kathryn Newton) confirmed age of 18, her presence in an adult holding cell, and Disney+’s official placement of Quantumania after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special allow us to deduce it’s 2026. The epilogue of Quantumania shows Scott’s battle wounds mostly healed, and when we factor in how long cuts and lacerations take to heal, we can estimate three weeks have passed since the Kang fight. That’s why the community — aka the five of us who obsess about the timeline — has chosen August 14 as the best date for that scene.

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By the time the final scene of Quantumania plays out, Scott and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) have already returned home to their families, and life has mostly gone back to normal. However, the film’s closing narration underlines how Scott cannot fully enjoy the victory. As he thinks about the Quantum Realm and Kang, Scott realizes that the multiverse holds infinite timelines and also holds infinite versions of Kang. Their victory in the Quantum Realm didn’t eliminate the threat, and The Conqueror is only one branch of a problem that will undo whatever the Ant-Family accomplished in the citadel. Plus, Kang the Conqueror warned Scott about an incoming threat if he remained trapped inside the Quantum Realm. While Scott dismisses these questions to focus on the present moment, the scene foreshadowed the full-blown multiversal war to come, as all the variants of Kang from every corner of the multiverse would eventually come to the Sacred Timeline.

Marvel Studios Steered Away from Kang the Conqueror

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While Quantumania was supposed to be a major chapter of the Multiversal Saga, soon after the movie hit theaters, Marvel Studios began changing its plans. Jonathan Majors was arrested in March 2023, weeks after Quantumania‘s release, following an altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. By December of that year, a Manhattan jury convicted him of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and Marvel severed ties with the actor the same day the verdict came down. Kang the Conqueror was supposed to anchor two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but without its main villain, it made no sense to keep both projects on the calendar.

While Majors’ legal issues played a part in the MCU’s course correction, even more so because Marvel Studios reportedly couldn’t recast the role, Kevin Feige says the changes began before that. Feige has said the studio began quiet conversations with Robert Downey Jr. about a new role even while audiences still assumed Kang was the future of the Multiverse Saga, having concluded that the character was not carrying the same weight Thanos once did. As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was renamed Avengers: Doomsday, with Downey stepping into the role of Doctor Doom. Months away from the movie, we still don’t know if Doomsday will address Kang in any form, or if Marvel Studios will simply ignore that storyline. The Council of Kangs teased in Quantumania‘s post-credits scene, as well as all the buildup from the Loki TV show, will likely be swept under the rug, as Marvel Studios hopes the franchise’s reboot can regain the audiences the Multiversal Saga lost.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently streaming in full on Disney+.