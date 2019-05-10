Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Heartbreaking BTS Photos of Tony’s Big Moment

Now that Avengers: Endgame is entering its third week in theaters, and the “spoiler ban” has been lifted by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, members of the cast and crew are all over social media with photos and videos they captured on the set of Marvel’s blockbuster. There have been a lot of these behind-the-scenes moments going around over the course of the past week, but none of them have been quite as emotional for fans as the one shared by Robert Downey Jr. late Thursday night.

Warning: spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

As we all know by now, Tony Stark gave his life in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, snapping his fingers with the Infinity Stones on his hand to get rid of Thanos and his forces once and for all. It was one of the biggest moments in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the star who brought it to life has offered a glimpse as to what it looked like on set.

Downey posted a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday capturing three screens at the video village on set. Sitting in front of a green screen, Downey is seen snapping his fingers, each photo showing another step in the progression of the act. By the final photo of the series, his fingers have been snapped, and the world has theoretically been saved.

Along with several different hashtags, the Avengers star included the caption, “In the still of the night.” There’s also one particular hashtag that will get fans tearing up in this post, one that simply says “3000.” Of course, this is a reference to the line between Tony Stark and his daughter Morgan, “I love you 3,000.”

There’s really no way to sum up how much this one moment means to the greater MCU, the actors in the franchise, and the fans who have been following it for more than a decade. It’s more than a fitting goodbye to Tony Stark, the man that started it all.

