‘Avengers: Endgame’ Debuts with Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Avengers: Endgame is a hit with critics. After the film’s review embargo lifted earlier this afternoon, it has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-flawless rating at 98% Fresh. That hat makes Avengers: Endgame the highest-rated film on the service, just one point ahead of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. It should be noted that as of this writing, only 51 reviews have been counted, so it’s possible the score could trend downwards as more reviews are added.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand at the world premiere last night and launched his review of the film earlier this afternoon, calling it the film of a lifetime.

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

It’s apparent the movie will be both a hit with critics and fans alike. Latest reports indicate that Avengers: Endgame could end up making $1 billion worldwide its opening weekend, dwarfing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

