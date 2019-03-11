Tom Holland to Star in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors’ New Movie ‘Cherry’

Joe and Anthony Russo have their first project after Avengers: Endgame all lined up, and they are turning to a familiar Marvel face to lead the way. Tom Holland and the Russo Brothers are teaming up for yet another movie together.

According to a report from Variety, Holland has landed the lead role in Cherry, the next film to be directed by the Russo Brothers after completing this summer’s Avengers: Endgame. This will be the fourth time the directing duo will work with Holland, after he played Peter Parker in three of their four Marvel Cinematic Universe films: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In fact, it was in Civil War that Holland’s Spider-Man made his MCU debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cherry is being written by Jessica Goldberg, based on the novel “Exit West” by Nico Walker. The book tells the true story of Walker, a former army medic was dealt with extreme undiagnosed PTSD after returning home from Iraq. While trying to grapple with this issue, Walker developed an opoid condition and started robbing banks. He was caught and convicted in 2011 and is set to be released in 2020.

The Russo Brothers’ studio AGBO bought the rights to the book back in August 2018, and the current plan is for production to begin this summer, after Avengers: Endgame is released in theaters. In addition to directing the film, the brothers will produce alongside AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

Variety reports that Cherry was bid on by several studios, but was ultimately won by AGBO, a major victory for the fledgling studio. Holland’s work with the Russo Brothers on the Marvel films made him the easy choice to take over the lead role of the project.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the Russo Brothers have in store after Avengers: Endgame? Could other Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni join the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker in that film, as well as Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!