Avengers: Endgame Script Includes Deleted Smart Hulk & Bill Nye The Science Guy Joke

In the latest example of a Marvel/DC crossover, Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” who served as one of the experts on Warner Bros.’s “How Does Superman Shave?” campaign in support of Man of Steel, almost got a name drop in Avengers: Endgame. The cut reference was revealed after Marvel Studios released the full screenplay for the blockbuster as part of an awards push, in hopes of getting a little artistic recognition for the highest-grossing movie of all time. As you might expect, it came in a scene that involved one of Marvel’s resident “science bros” — in this case, the “Smart” Hulk.

It’s just one of a handful of surprises likely lurking in the screenplay, which was made public so that critics and Academy members can give it a look. You can check out a snippet of dialogue below.

INT. AVENGERS COMPOUND, HANGAR – DAY

SCOTT WAITS IN HIS ANT-MAN 2 QUANTUM SUIT IN FRONT OF THE OPEN VAN DOORS.

SCOTT LANG

You’re sure these modifications are safe?

He looks over to…SMART HULK, WEARING READING GLASSES,

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS TO A NEW CONTROL PANEL.

SMART HULK

I reran my calculations three times

SCOTT LANG

Because the guy who invented this

thing is pretty much a genius

SMART HULK

I have seven PhD’s, an MD, the Hans Bethe Award for Physics, and I’m personal friends with Bill Nye the Science Guy. We’re good.

SCOTT LANG

Yeah. And you look like that on

purpose.

With no Tony Stark in the picture, could it be that Marvel is setting up Scott Lang (and the Ant-Man crew, many of whom have science backgrounds) as a new potential bestie for The Hulk? Certainly with Black Widow having just sacrificed herself to save the universe this is a guy who just lost a lot of people he cares about…and you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.