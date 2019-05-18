Avengers: Endgame Star Sebastian Stan Wants to Play Batman Villain the Riddler

Sebastian Stan has played a myriad of roles throughout his career, though he is most known for his role as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stable of movies. Stan played the part of Bucky in Captain America: The First Avenger, and then became the Winter Soldier in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Since then he’s been a part of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but he recently revealed a villain role in the DC universe that would greatly interest him.

Stan took part in the Jus In Bello event in Rome, and during the event, he participated in a lengthy Q&A. During that Q&A he was asked if there was a role he would love to play that he hasn’t had the chance at yet, and a certain Batman villain known as The Riddler happened to come up.

“I would love to try and play The Riddler. That’s an interesting character,” Stan said. “I don’t know how you’d play that one actually, that would be very hard to be honest, because you couldn’t be like crazy crazy crazy. You would have to be kind of much darker than that, but that’s an interesting character.”

As he touched on in his answer, he isn’t quite sure how he would play the character, who leaves riddles and puzzles for Batman to find, trying to prove he is smarter than the world’s greatest detective. The character has been played by a number of different actors over the years in both movies and television, and each one brought their own style to the renowned villain.

The most recent interpretation belongs to Cory Michael Smith in Gotham, which straddled the line between humorous and dark. The character was also memorably played by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever, who transformed from a relatively mild-mannered take to a truly eccentric and outlandish one within the same movie. Frank Gorshin’s over the top version from the 1966 Batman series also sticks out in people’s minds for its sheer fun factor, but as Stan said, his take would probably be much darker.

For now, though you can still enjoy Stan as the Winter Soldier in Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Disney+ series Falcon & Winter Solider. We aren’t sure whether that series is a prequel to Endgame or set after the movie, but regardless, it will be entertaining, as anyone who’s seen Anthony Mackie and Stan on stage together knows.