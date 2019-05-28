Avengers: Endgame Officially Becomes Second Movie to Ever Cross $800 Million at Domestic Box Office

And just like that, another milestone has been reached by Avengers: Endgame. Thanks to an extended holiday weekend, the latest Marvel Studios film has become just the second movie to ever cross $800 million domestically. In its fifth weekend in theaters, Endgame has grossed north of $803.63m domestically, strengthening its second spot in the all-time market.

This weekend has been exceptionally kind to the film after a series of larger-than-typical week over week drops. Dropping over 50 percent in each of its first four weekends, the four-day weekend allowed the film to mark just a 25.6 percent drop over last weekend’s gross over $29.97m. In total, Endgame earned an estimated $22.3m stateside this weekend.

Despite crossing $800m domestically, the film still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens by a healthy $133m, an uphill battle as the Marvel property heads deeper into its theatrical release. Worldwide, Avengers: Endgame is just $103m away from Avatar‘s highest-grossing film title, something that industry experts anticipate won’t happen until Labor Day weekend, if the film can stick it out in theaters that long.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn said when the film first debuted opening weekend. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

The movie’s directors — brothers Joe and Anthony Russo — echoed the sentiment later in the weekend, offering a thank you statement of their own.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run as it moves into its second month in theaters. The Avengers flick will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd while Captain Marvel will be released digitally May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.