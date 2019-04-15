‘Avengers: Endgame’ Secret Prizes Will Be Given Away at McDonald’s

A promotional tie-in with McDonald’s restaurants will see some families receive Avengers: Endgame masks and stickers.

A Reddit user and McDonald’s employee first shared an image of cardboard Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man masks bearing the “Calling All Heroes” branding. Per an instructional sheet glimpsed in the photo, masks and stickers are to be distributed to “families with children” beginning April 23 and running through May 20.

Another look at the promotion surfaced on Twitter, showing tray liners revealing Endgame-themed Happy Meal boxes and toys, as well as a specialized barcode that accesses an exclusive behind-the-scenes video once a McDonald’s app user unlocks seven Avengers: Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

The tie-in is part of a marketing blitz that includes promotional partnerships with Coca Cola, Orville Redenbacher, GEICO, and other big-name brands.

The Avengers: Infinity War sequel, again directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has already broken records in China and outpaced its predecessor, and nearly doubled the combined pre-sales of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Infinity War, and Captain Marvel domestically.

Far-out projections peg Endgame for an estimated $840 million worldwide opening, a number that would top the already record-setting $640.4 million global opening won by Infinity War a year ago. That film finished its theatrical run with $2.048 billion, making it the highest-grossing superhero movie in history and the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, behind only James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.787b) and Titanic ($2.187b), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068b).

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

