Some Theaters Showing Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoiler-Filled Trailer Before Avengers: Endgame

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the cast and crew, along with legions of fans, took to […]

By

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the cast and crew, along with legions of fans, took to social media to warn audiences not to spoil the film’s secrets before fellow fans could witness the journey. Fans were so protective of the film, it was roughly two weeks before fans started openly talking about all the film’s secrets on social media without repercussion. Now that the film has been in theaters for three weeks, not only are fans starting to freely discuss Endgame‘s many twists and turns, but it seems as though even theaters showing the film don’t care about what is ruined for audiences before the film even starts.

According to various reports from audience members, screenings of Avengers: Endgame across the world are playing the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead of it, which includes direct spoilers of the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. When the trailer first debuted, a video of Tom Holland would appear before Endgame to alert fans that they could stay after the film to see the trailer at the end of the movie. It’s unclear why theaters have started to show the whole spoiler-filled trailer, including Holland’s message, in front of Avengers: Endgame, but people sure aren’t happy to have key events of the film spoiled for them with a trailer.

Scroll down to see fan reactions to the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer showing Avengers: Endgame audiences spoilers.

