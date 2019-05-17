Some Theaters Showing Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoiler-Filled Trailer Before Avengers: Endgame

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the cast and crew, along with legions of fans, took to social media to warn audiences not to spoil the film’s secrets before fellow fans could witness the journey. Fans were so protective of the film, it was roughly two weeks before fans started openly talking about all the film’s secrets on social media without repercussion. Now that the film has been in theaters for three weeks, not only are fans starting to freely discuss Endgame‘s many twists and turns, but it seems as though even theaters showing the film don’t care about what is ruined for audiences before the film even starts.

According to various reports from audience members, screenings of Avengers: Endgame across the world are playing the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead of it, which includes direct spoilers of the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. When the trailer first debuted, a video of Tom Holland would appear before Endgame to alert fans that they could stay after the film to see the trailer at the end of the movie. It’s unclear why theaters have started to show the whole spoiler-filled trailer, including Holland’s message, in front of Avengers: Endgame, but people sure aren’t happy to have key events of the film spoiled for them with a trailer.

Scroll down to see fan reactions to the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer showing Avengers: Endgame audiences spoilers.

Must Be Confused

FFS

Finally just saw #Avengers End Game and they showed the trailer for the new Spider-Man movie….as a preview before End Game. 🤦‍♀️ ffs — Tracy (@porkchop480) May 11, 2019

Why?????

I just wanna know why @Cinemark played the Spider-Man trailer with spoilers before @Avengers Endgame?????????? — anita (@anitaliuu) May 13, 2019

Everything Is Ruined

You’re trying to tell me, I avoided EVERY spoiler. Every little hint of a something, every glance at a picture, any hint of a quote for hoyts Australia to play the fucking Spider-Man trailer MINUTES before we are about to watch AVENGERS ENDGAME.



Are you pulling my dick? — Annie Elizabeth (@Anniestassen) May 11, 2019

That One Part

Went to see Avengers Endgame for the second time today. Took my mom. They played the newest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer before that (with a big spoiler for Endgame in it). Glad my mom didn’t notice that part, but I felt bad for other viewers… *sigh* — Evan Hayden (@electrofreeze) May 9, 2019

Mad Sympathy

Mad sympathy for the people who got shown the Spider-Man Far From Home trailer in their cinema BEFORE the showing of Avengers: Endgame. That fucking sucks — Peckin’ awa’ (@NeRegretteRien) May 11, 2019

You Want Bad?