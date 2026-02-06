Chris Hemsworth Wants Thor and Storm Team-up With Halle Berry in Avengers: Secret Wars, “I’m Gonna Make Sure…”

Marvel is bringing in an impressive roster of characters for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which at this point includes the return of Fox-era X-Men characters and Avengers favorites like Steve Rogers. There are bound to be other favorites in the mix as well that we don’t know of, but one person who doesn’t seem to be returning for Doomsday is Halle Berry as Storm. Thing is, Chris Hemsworth is holding out hope that a Thor and Storm team-up can still happen in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Berry and Hemsworth are currently doing press for their new thriller, Crime 101, and during an interview with CinemaBlend, Hemsworth was asked if Thor would see Storm as stealing his thunder in a potential crossover, but that is very much not the case. Hemsworth revealed he was actually bummed that Berry’s Storm wasn’t in Doomsday, and then Hemsworth said, “Everyone wants you in it. You’ve gotta come and just hang out with us. You’ve got to accept it. I’m inviting you.”

Halle Berry Should Absolutely Return For Avengers: Secret Wars

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Halle Berry has previously spoken about returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and she has indicated that she isn’t in the movie. She’s also said that Storm is a very special character to her, and while she won’t be in Doomsday “this round”, she’s said “there are other rounds, and I would do that in a heartbeat.”

Given that Berry would love to return and Hemsworth is also pulling for Berry to be in Secret Wars, the chances continue to go up that we might at least get an appearance from Berry at some point during this massive event. Berry is someone who absolutely deserves to be featured here, as while there were two excellent portrayals of Storm during the Fox era, Berry’s Storm is often thought of as the most iconic.

Berry had some outstanding moments as Storm during the previous X-Men films, but one has to wonder what the MCU and The Russo Brothers could do for the character. We’ve seen a bit of that already in the X-Men teaser with a Cyclops moment that fans have wanted to see for decades, and if they can do that for Cyclops, they can certainly do the same for Storm.

Can you imagine Storm hitting the screen in her ’97 era White and yellow costume as she soars up in the sky and commands the thunder and lightning above a massive battle, and suddenly, Thor comes soaring through the clouds, and the two team up and create a massive lightning storm that shatters whatever forces lie in front of them? It would be epic, and Berry would also have the chance to play off of a mix of other MCU characters as well.

The X-Men are going to likely be recast for their next MCU era, and if the Fox versions of Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Mystique are all getting their chance to shine as these characters one last time, I can’t think of someone else who should be standing next to them more than Halle Berry’s Storm, so fingers crossed it actually happens.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

