The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Emojis Spoil a Major Character Return

Avengers: Endgame is just over a week away, and the hype for the blockbuster has never been bigger. As the clock counts down to Thanos’ comeback, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement, and Twitter is helping out with its own emojis. However, it seems a character return may have been spoiled by the avatars.

So, you’ve been warned! There are possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, Twitter hit up fans with dozens of new Avengers emojis. It appears there are about 40 avatars which certain hashtags can unlock, and all the usual suspects are there. Oh, and the Red Skull shows up too.

omg is he gonna be important in endgame.. #stonekeeper — gabe (@buckbarners) April 16, 2019

If you use #StoneKeeper in a tweet, you will unlock the special avatar. The emoji shows the Red Skull‘s iconic face, and it has fans wondering if the guy really does show up in this Avengers sequel. After all, the villain did show up in Avengers: Infinity War, and he had an interesting role to play.

As fans will remember, the Red Skull acted as the keeper of the Soul Stone on Vormir. He was forced to act as its watcher for many years as an immortal force, but he was freed from the duty when Thanos showed up with Gamora in tow. After explaining the Soul Stone’s price, the Red Skull was freed when Thanos killed Gamora as a sacrifice, but fans aren’t sure where he has gone since.

If this emoji line refers specifically to characters seen in Avengers: Endgame, then it appears the Red Skull will show up again. His appearance could be a short one setting up his influence on the MCU’s next phase, so fans will want to watch carefully for this recently revived villain.

So, what do you think about this character’s possible return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!