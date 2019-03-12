‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Remaining Heroes Aboard the Benatar

Now just over one month from release, Marvel Studios continues to keep the marketing behind Avengers: Endgame close to their vest. To date, the production house has only released a two-minute teaser and an ultra-quick thirty-second television spot that aired during the Super Bowl in February.

Needless to say, the lack of marketing has led fans to come up with their own concept and fan art of potential scenarios play out next month. Fan art maestro @UltraRaw26 pushed a new piece of art earlier today that featured Rocket (Bradley Cooper) leading some of the surviving Avengers through space in the Guardian’s spaceship — the Benatar.

The fan art is a shot taken from the description of footage released last week at Disney’s annual shareholder’s meeting. According to eyes on the ground, the Avengers eventually board a ship to head to space. While the team boards, Rocket makes sure to find out which heroes have yet to be in space, warning them not to puke on his spaceship.

At the very least, this fan art is super high quality and we’ll likely see some sort of this scene play out as the Avengers look to settle their score with the Mad Titan.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What are you looking forward when it comes to Avengers: Endgame? What big surprises do you thin kthey have in store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

