10 X-Men Who Totally Deserve Their Own Solo Film

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are strong rumors that there will be some solo mutant movies after Avengers: Secret Wars. According to rumors, the new X-Men team that will get its own MCU movie will be a younger team of lesser-known members, which will differentiate it from the previous X-Men franchise movies at Fox. However, the rumors also hint that some of the more familiar X-Men names might get their own solo movies, building them up like the MCU built up the Avengers at one time. With that in mind, there are some great choices for X-Men to get their own stories.

Here is a look at 10 X-Men who deserve their own solo movies in the MCU.

10) Beast

Besat is an interesting character, and he is one who hasn’t really shown his full potential in the Fox X-Men movies. There are two directions the MCU could go to make Beast more interesting in his own solo movie. First, he could be the bouncy, lovable Beast, and someone who could even have a buddy superhero movie with Wonder Man. That said, the better option would be to make Beast a lot more dangerous, using his questionable scientific expertise to become a danger to the world of mutants, something that turned him into a villain in Marvel Comics for a time.

9) Kitty Pryde

Kitty Pryde should have her own solo movie, but it should not be with the young Kitty Pryde from her early X-Men days. Instead, it should have her as Kate Pryde, a confident leader and someone who could beat just about anyone with her confidence and underrated mutant powers. If anything, this could also be where the MCU introduces Emma Frost, who has become Pryde’s friend and someone who has the utmost respect for the mutant hero. This should also lean into Pryde’s LGBTQ+ leanings and offer the inclusion that the X-Men have represented since Chris Claremont worked on the comic book title.

8) Bishop

Bishop could offer an incredible solo movie that could lean into the more sci-fi nature of the MCU. Of course, Bishop is from an apocalyptic future where mutants were killed or placed in concentration camps after a disaster where Hope Summers caused the death of countless humans, turning the population’s sentiments about mutants sour forever. He returned to kill the mutant who doomed his world before she could do it again, and this put him at odds with the X-Men and Cable, who promised to protect her. The only problem is that this storyline is almost the same as Cable’s from Deadpool 2, but there are enough ways for a time-traveling mutant to deliver entertainment that the MCU has plenty of options.

7) Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler was amazing in X-Men 2, and he was fun in his small appearances in the prequel movies. However, this is a fan-favorite mutant character that fans deserve to see in a bigger role in the MCU, and there are so many directions that Marvel could take with this hero. The MCU could adapt the dark God Loves, Man Kills storyline in a Nightcrawler movie, since it was his appearance that Rev. William Stryker used to turn the public more against mutants. Marvel could also have Nightcrawler in a swashbuckling adventure, which was always a ton of fun in the comics.

6) Jean Grey

It is a long shot that Jean Grey gets her own solo movie in the MCU because Fox already told the Dark Phoenix Saga twice, and neither time was well received. The biggest problem was that Fox felt the Dark Phoenix Saga needed to be part of an overall bigger story, when it should have been the main event of the movies. However, if the MCU wants to try again, they could take Jean Grey, as Phoenix, into space, and it is a movie with her that could introduce the world to the Shi’ar Empire and villains like The Brood.

5) Cable

Cable showed up for the first time in Deadpool 2, and Josh Brolin was incredible in the role. Now that his obsession with killing the mutant who caused his world’s destruction has ended, Cable needs to come back and have his own story, where he is the hero. Since Deadpool is in the MCU now, Cable needs to be there, too. It might be a little too much to expect him to be Scott Summers’ son and interact with him, but there is always a chance that Cable could work in a more serious X-Force story and bring back Domino as well. However, Brolin proved he could deliver a great performance as Cable and needs to return.

4) Rogue

Rogue was wasted in the original X-Men trilogy, which might sound strange since she was one of the main characters in those movies. Anna Paquin did great in the role she was given, but anyone who has read the comics or watched the X-Men animated series knows she was not playing the real Rogue. The second she accepted the mutant cure to lose her powers, she betrayed everything that Rogue represents in the comics. The MCU could redeem Rogue in the movies with a solo film that makes her the tough and capable mutant hero that she is in the comics.

3) Cyclops

Cyclops was ruined in the original X-Men movies, and he wasn’t much better in the prequels. In the original trilogy, he was shown to be an uptight jerk and was a joke, played for laughs. In the prequels, he was just kind of there and never really mattered compared to the other X-Men. However, Cyclops is the greatest tactical leader in all of Marvel Comics, and even Captain America admitted as much. He is a leader who makes questionable decisions and has pushed the idea of turning mutants into soldiers a little too far at times. If anything, Cyclops needs the most rehabilitation of anyone in the MCU, and a solo movie could show how great he really is.

2) Gambit

Gambit should get a solo movie for a very different reason than anyone else listed here. Channing Tatum deserves this movie. He had been trying to get a Gambit movie made for a long time before the Disney deal to buy Fox ended those talks. He got his chance in Deadpool & Wolverine, and he stole every scene he appeared in. It is time that Gambit gets his time to shine, and the MCU needs to put Tatum in his own movie. The story could put Gambit in the middle of the Thieves’ Guild, away from the X-Men and Rogue, and just let the hero shine.

1) Storm

Storm is another character the original X-Men movies ruined. The proud and mighty African warrior was just another mutant, even with Halle Berry in the role. In the comics, she is someone who has proven to be one of the strongest mutants in the world, and she can even win fights without her powers. She is majestic, and her control of the weather makes her almost as godlike as she is heroic. Storm deserved to be the best of the X-Men, not just another face in the crowd. Storm deserves her own solo movie, maybe having her work with the Wakandans. Storm is the X-Men member that the MCU should really elevate in their new world of mutants.

