Avengers: Endgame Passes Captain Marvel to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2019 So Far

Avengers: Endgame isn’t even a week into its box office run, but it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure has crossed yet another major milestone. As of Wednesday, May 1st, Endgame has now become the highest-grossing film of 2019 thus far, passing fellow Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel.

Endgame had already grossed more than Captain Marvel on the worldwide level over the weekend (with $1.48 billion over $1.11 billion), but has now passed it in the domestic market as well (with $427 million over $415 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the stratospheric amount of attention that Endgame has garnered thus far, some fans probably won’t be surprised by this latest box office honor.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was the end of the story. It was very much in a vacuum,” co-director Joe Russo said in a different interview. “I was texting with a lot of the directors over the last few hours. It’s really an incredible experience to get to work with a collection of artists like we have over the last seven years where everyone really trusts each other and hands the baton off very selflessly to one another.”

“A lot of the actors are not opinionated about what we do,” he continued. “They like the fact that we are sort of in control of these stories and we are driving where they should go and we have a vision for where they should go and they trust in that.”

What do you think of Avengers: Endgame passing Captain Marvel in both corners of the box office? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!