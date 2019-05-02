Captain America’s Butt Has Become Avengers: Endgame’s Latest Meme

Even with proclamations not to “spoil the Endgame”, certain plot details and major moments from Avengers: Endgame have begun to be talked about online. And apparently, that includes one of the film’s most surprising running jokes.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film sees the remaining Avengers discovering a pretty risky way to reverse Thanos’ universe-shattering actions, by using the Quantum Realm to retrieve the Infinity Stones from various points throughout history, which they will return once they bring the previously-dusted heroes back to life.

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) leads a group to the Battle of New York in 2012, where they hope to retrieve the Mind Stone, the Time Stone, and the Space Stone. Of course, the mission involves a lot of Steve, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) trying to skirt around their younger selves, who were all present at the Battle of New York.

At one point, while Tony and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) are preparing to take the Space Stone, Tony catches a glimpse of 2012 Steve and makes one acute observation — that Steve’s butt looked really good in his Avengers-era uniform. This leads to a pretty flustered and hilarious exchange, in which Scott proclaims that Steve has “America’s ass”.

Later in the trip to 2012, 2023 Steve accidentally runs into 2012 Steve, and the pair begin to fight each other for the Mind Stone. 2023 Steve wins the ordeal, and when looking at his younger self laying face-down on the ground, remarks “That is America’s ass”.

If you’re part of certain corners of the Internet, you know that conversations about Steve’s posterior have been a pretty constant thing over the course of the MCU — but it’s safe to say that they’ve reached a new fever pitch after Endgame. So, without further ado, here are some of our favorite memes about “America’s ass”.

Aaaaaa

steve rogers’ ass: *exists*

tony and scott: pic.twitter.com/AKbYcM6bS8 — leen saw endgame x2 (@bruceuwayne) April 27, 2019

Leaked Endgame Footage

no one:

steve rogers: pic.twitter.com/HbOn2NJH6s — cc | saw endgame x2 (possible spoilers) (@thorstrilogy) April 30, 2019

So Patriotic

no one:



steve rogers:



🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷

🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷 — san ⍟ (@STEVEROGERSBUTT) May 1, 2019

Accurate

captain america’s DNA



🇺🇸 🍑

🇺🇸🍑

🍑

🍑🇺🇸

🍑 🇺🇸

🍑 🇺🇸

🍑 🇺🇸

🍑 🇺🇸

🍑🇺🇸

🇺🇸

🇺🇸🍑

🇺🇸 🍑

🇺🇸 🍑

🇺🇸 🍑

🇺🇸 🍑

🇺🇸🍑

🍑 🇺🇸

🍑 🇺🇸 — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) April 29, 2019

Perfect

tony, scott and steve appreciationg america’s ass pic.twitter.com/LeKigLgqwd — z (@ttomholIand) April 28, 2019

Good Luck

rt america’s ass for 3000 years of good luck pic.twitter.com/oZYErGVcDD — captain ‎⍟ (@iamgeekingout) April 28, 2019

*Salutes*

i pledge allegiance, to america’s ass and to the body for which it belongs, one white man, behind a shield, an og avenger, who can do this all day. — endgame spoilers! 🤙🏼 | 61 (@hollenhaal) April 28, 2019

We’re Scott

steve rogers:



scott lang: thank you CAPTAIN america. cap. steve. captain AMERICA. THE national treasure. an icon. by the way we love your ass — josie (@evanswrth) April 28, 2019

It Brings Everyone Together

tony stark scott lang steve rogers me



🤝 🤝 🤝



appreciating steve rogers’ ass — sze ll endgame spoilers (@hellvocado) April 27, 2019

It’s Canon