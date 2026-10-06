Not Many Modern Spider-Man Comics Go For Over $10,000, But This One Features The First Appearance Of Miles Morales

Before the multiverse madness took over the Marvel universe, there was only one Spider-Man, and his name was Peter Parker. Broke photographer by day, Web Slinger by… also day, we all know Peter’s origin story: radioactive spider, Uncle Ben, great power with great responsibility, etc. However, Marvel decided to kill poor old Pete in 2011’s Ultimate Fallout #4. With the neighborhood without its friendly protector, the villain known as Kangaroo thought he’d have a field day ravaging the city. That’s until someone else showed up in the late Spider-Man’s costume and saved the day. Of course, not everyone appreciated the fact that this inexperienced new guy took up the mantle of Spider-Man, making that the first of many times that Miles Morales would doubt himself.

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With how popular Miles has become since then, it’s no surprise that this CGC 9.8 near mint issue of Ultimate Fallout #4, in which he made his first appearance, recently sold for a whopping $10,980 at Heritage Auctions. It’s not very often that a relatively modern comic goes for such a price. That’s an honor usually reserved for vintage landmark issues in which legacy heroes make their first appearance, or a major event takes place. However, considering this copy is among only two of the highest graded versions of its kind, along with the fact that it gave us arguably the most popular new Marvel superhero, means that it has more than earned its massive bid price.

Mile Morales’ Spider-Man Debut Comic Just Sold For $10,980 At An Auction

Of course, Miles eventually went on to become the Ultimate Universe’s Spider-Man, getting his own run of comics, and eventually joined the main universe after the events of Secret Wars. Not just that, the character was also the protagonist in 2018’s beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will soon be concluded with a third movie next year… hopefully. And, if that wasn’t enough, he also got his own triple-A video game in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and was also playable in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you need more proof of the character’s popularity, the price of this copy of Ultimate Fallout #4 definitely speaks for itself. Just like in the comic, the reception to a new Spider-Man was rocky in the beginning, but everyone eventually warmed up to this newer, younger Spidey, who would later become Peter’s protégé.

An added bonus of this particular copy is that the cover is the Variant Edition. Besides the brilliant art, a neat feature of the Variant Editions are that all six of them line up to create a continuous collage featuring the heroes and villains featured in the series. While you’re probably used to seeing copies of Amazing Fantasy #15 and The Avengers #1 going for a lot of money, seeing a comic even from the late ’90s secures such a high price is pretty rare, never mind the early 2010s. It’s really a sign of how popular the Miles Morales has become over the years. You can bet this copy’s value is going to propel even higher one Beyond the Spider-Verse is out.