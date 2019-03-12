‘Avengers: Endgame’: Does SPOILER Reveal When ‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credit Scene Takes Place?

As the norm with previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, one of the post-credits scenes of Captain Marvel appeared to lead straight into Avengers: Endgame. In fact, one certain aspect of the scene might have spoiled the timeline of the upcoming blockbuster.

WARNING: Big Captain Marvel spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the movie.

In the mid-credits scene for Captain Marvel, the Avengers that are left on Earth can be seen looking over Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) pager left behind after he was dusted in Avengers: Infinity War. Before long, the pager stops transmitting and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) herself shows up asking where Fury is.

The scene had a vastly different tone than the rest of the movie and it’s fairly evident that it’s taken from Avengers: Endgame. That said, Captain America (Chris Evans) still had his fan-favorite beard in the mid-credits scene.

At first glance, it doesn’t seem like a big enough deal, right? If start looking deeper, it appears the post-credits scene will take place pretty early in Endgame. In both the teaser trailer released last December and the Super Bowl TV spot, Cap doesn’t have a beard. Nor does he have a beard in the vast majority of leaked promo art or merchandising products.

If Rogers is clean-shaven the majority of the movie, that would seem to suggest that Captain Marvel arrives very early on in the movie and isn’t some third-act addition. When you take the post-credits scene and combine with the footage shown at a recent Disney shareholders meeting, it looks like Danvers will be getting plenty of screentime in the Avengers final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

In typical Marvel fashion, the second post-credits scene had a humorous tone. In the case of Captain Marvel, Goose ended up puking up the Tesseract in the middle of Nick Fury’s desk.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. The third Marvel Studios film of the year — Spider-Man: Far From Home — opens July 5th.

When do you think Captain Marvel will be joining the Avengers in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

