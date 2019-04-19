Movie Theater Immortalizes Dead Avengers With ‘Endgame’ Display

Movie theaters all across the country are gearing up for Avengers: Endgame — and it looks like one theater is taking a pretty creative approach to that preparation. Reddit user TommyGun641 recently shared a photo, which showcases their local theater’s tongue-in-cheek way at hyping audiences up for Endgame.

The photo, which you can check out below, showcases various piles of dust in a display case, with little memorials and character posters dedicated to some of Infinity War‘s “dusted” characters. Among the fallen that are memorialized are Nick Fury, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Vision, and Scarlet Witch.

While the display is a little macabre, it’s also pretty amusing, and might make the ominous teases surrounding everyone’s fates in Endgame a little bit easier to swallow.

“I mean, I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at…? I would just say, yes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “People need to be careful what they wish for.”

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Endggame co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

What do you think of this bleak Avengers: Endgame theater display? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.