Paul Rudd Gives an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Himself Watching Avengers: Endgame

Odds are, you or someone you know has already experienced Avengers: Endgame in all of its epic glory. But if that wasn’t enough, Paul Rudd is here to bring you an “exclusive clip” from the Marvel film.

Marvel UK’s Twitter account recently shared a pretty tongue-in-cheek video, which sees the Scott Lang/Ant-Man actor introducing the exclusive clip. But as it quickly turns out, the video is of Rudd actually watching the clip on a phone with headphones, and reacting about as passionately as you would expect.

Oh man! Woah! Oh my god! Paul Rudd is loving his exclusive sneak peek at #AvengersEndgame – in cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/OufAcB3zDf — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) May 13, 2019

The video is pretty amusing take on Endgame‘s “spoiler wall”, with some fans still not wanting to know key details weeks after the film’s release. It also pokes fun, to an extent, at Ant-Man’s new-ish position as a member of the Avengers, after Rudd previously starred in two Ant-Man films and playing a supporting role in Captain America: Civil War.

“Well, you know, again, it’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said in an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

As those who have seen Endgame know, there are certainly no shortage of exciting and long-awaited moments, which opens up a lot of possibilities as to what “exclusive clip” Rudd is watching.

“These movies would be nonexistent without the fans. So, you know, a movie that is made to frustrate fans seems a little suicidal,” co-writer Christopher Markus explained in a recent interview. “People say ‘fan service’ like you are pandering to some niche. I mean, we’ve all seen the numbers that these movies make. The fans are the majority at this point. Fan service is simply honoring the stories that have come before. It’s not like we’re pulling out a tiny Easter egg that only three people are going to get. It’s just tying up the threads; it’s picking up the nuances that have been dropped earlier. I don’t see it as any kind of niche writing.”

