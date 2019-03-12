‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Will Have Marvel Fans Wanting More

With a little over a month until it hits theaters, Marvel fans are getting increasingly excited for Avengers: Endgame — and a new fan poster will probably add to the hype.

Instagram user jackson_casperz recently shared a piece from their new Endgame fan poster, which shows Thanos (Josh Brolin) in profile while sporting his new armor. You can check it out below.

While it’s unclear exactly what the full piece will look like, the rendition of Thanos is pretty chilling on its own, especially since the mad titan has been shown in so little of Endgame‘s marketing. But now that Thanos has definitely snapped half of the universe to dust, it’s pretty safe to say that the remaining Avengers have quite a challenge ahead of them.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

And with Endgame already being regarded as the final chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans know it, it will certainly be interesting to see exactly how the story unfolds.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.