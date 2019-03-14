‘Avengers: Endgame’: Rocket Apparently Stole Something From Bucky After All

Over the past few years, we’ve learned that Rocket Raccoon has a thing for taking prosthetic body parts from other people, mainly because he thinks it’s hilarious. Sometimes it’s a leg, other times it’s an eye. When he showed up on Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, Rocket noticed Bucky Barnes’ metal arm and made it clear that he had to have it. Sadly, Bucky was lost to the snap, along with his arm, but Rocket somehow still managed to keep a steal a piece of Bucky’s uniform, and now it seems that he’s wearing it in Avengers: Endgame to honor the fallen Avenger.

In Thursday’s new Avengers: Endgame trailer, Rocket is spotted riding on the shoulders of War Machine, gun in hand and ready to fight. It seems like regular-old Rocket, but if you look closely, there’s one touching addition to his get-up. Just look on the top of his head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket is wearing Bucky’s goggles, the same ones that he wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Check it out:

There’s no telling where Rocket got his hands on the goggles ahead of Endgame. Odds are they were locked up somewhere in the Avengers compound. Either that, or there was already some sort of interaction with Wakanda ahead of that point in the trailer. Remember, Bucky was living in Wakanda for a while before Infinity War, recovering from being brainwashed.

Regardless of where he found them, Rocket’s affinity for stealing things continues. These goggles weren’t a spare body part by any stretch, but he’ll take what he can get, especially when it gives him the chance to honor a friend.

What do you think of Rocket’s new style in Avengers: Endgame? Is there a chance Rocket stole some pieces from the other fallen Avengers? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!