‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Confirms Tony’s Return to Earth

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer has arrived and with it, confirmation that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will, in fact, make it back to Earth. During a montage where the team is seen in their fancy new suits, both Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) can be seen walking with their colleagues.

While it’s not entirely surprising that Tony returns to his home planet, it still was a huge question mark — especially when the initial teaser trailer painted both Tony and Nebula in a very grim light.

In addition to their new suits, it appears that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) have rejoined the Avengers by this point in the fight against the Mad Titan, certainly an uphill battle after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told Comicbook.com that the reaction to the Infinity War ending “was the best.”

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

