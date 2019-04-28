Marvel Studios Tells Avengers Fans: “We Love You 3000”

As of this weekend, Avengers: Endgame has officially made its triumphant debut in theaters, bringing Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga” of movies officially to a close. And based off of a new tweet from the studio, they’re pretty happy about the fans that have been a part of that journey.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below! Only look if you want to know!

Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account recently thanked fans for their support of the franchise over all of these years, culminating in the massive box office success of Endgame. To do so, the account borrowed a pretty significant line from Endgame, saying that they love the fans “3000”.

Thank you to all the fans around the world for being part of our universe. We love you 3000. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZAHYQDetZ5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019

As those who have seen Endgame know, that line is a running motif between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and his young daughter, Morgan Stark. In response to Tony saying that he loves her to infinity, Morgan responded that she “loves him 3000”, a line that Tony later repeats in the final video message that he recorded before his death.

It’s safe to say that Marvel Studios using that line in a tweet is both an endearing and heartbreaking, especially considering how much the universe has evolved since Tony’s story began in the first Iron Man.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.