Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Explains How Cap Can Do This All Day

Throughout the last decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have watched Steve Rogers stand up against bullies of all shapes and sizes as Captain America. Against all odds and after a devastation that wiped out half the galaxy, Cap stood tall against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Now actor Chris Evans is opening up about his character’s journey and his perseverance after Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now that the movie is in theaters, Evans is speaking candidly about what Cap has been through and why he’s able to keep fighting for what was lost after the world seems to move on.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

Evans spoke in Avengers: Endgame – The Official Movie Special, offering some key insight into the character’s mindset after the Mad Titan won in the previous film.

“… [After] Thanos completed his plan and we lost all these people, Steve’s really trying to jumpstart that optimism and rediscover that loyalty to conventions bigger than himself, and to somehow stay afloat,” Evans explained. “Otherwise, it’s so easy for him to just give up. But that’s not in his nature; I think he knows that. It’s a matter of him figuring out how to still be a leader in the face of the worst possible outcome.”

After the heroes win and Steve helps save those who were lost, his journey as Captain America almost seems complete. After abandoning his role in Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War, it takes the devastation of the world to bring him back.

“… [It’s] tough to try and present challenges to someone who is so selfless. … He’s always been this very austere kind of guy but has a real loyalty to institutions and to people,” Evans said. “Across the movies, that’s slowly stripped away from him. … When we see him in Avengers: Infinity War he’s just turned his back on a lot of things. In Endgame he returns to that kind of sanguine, hopeful soldier/leader.”

After everything he experienced, Captain America earned the right to live his life. And it looks like he had the opportunity to do just that, as the ending of the film showed.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. You can catch our own Q&A with the director next week, when Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo airs on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6th.

